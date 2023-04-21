SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Trading Down 2.8%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 41,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,577,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

SeqLL Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.