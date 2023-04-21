Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,835 put options.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,453,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

