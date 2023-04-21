Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 35,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 134,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.