Shift4 Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,460 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 3,228 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
