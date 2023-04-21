Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,737,255 shares of company stock valued at $599,392,939. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.