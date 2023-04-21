Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Up 5%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 3,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

