Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 519.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

