Signaturefd LLC Acquires 669 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

