Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $157.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

