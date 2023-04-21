Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of VNO opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

