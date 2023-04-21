Signaturefd LLC Buys 307 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alcoa by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alcoa Price Performance

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

