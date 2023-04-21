Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,636 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2,971.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

