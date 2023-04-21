Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,648 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 759.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.