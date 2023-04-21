Signaturefd LLC Buys 803 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,728,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.