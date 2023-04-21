Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

