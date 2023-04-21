Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

