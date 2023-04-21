Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.94 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.