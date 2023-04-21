Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in First Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.