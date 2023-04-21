Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

