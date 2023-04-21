Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $112.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

