Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 508.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,123.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

