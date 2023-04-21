Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.92 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

