Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,508,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $24,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,825,000.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

