Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 267.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 39.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of MC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.