Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,140 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

