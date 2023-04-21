Signaturefd LLC Has $68,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

LCID stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

