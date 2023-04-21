Signaturefd LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

