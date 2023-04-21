Signaturefd LLC Has $71,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity

Catalent Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.