Signaturefd LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 985,353 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 333,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 220,421 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.31% and a return on equity of 17,106.71%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.