Signaturefd LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Stories

