Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

SRC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.