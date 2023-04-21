Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

