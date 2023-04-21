Signaturefd LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.1 %

POWI stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,132,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

