Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 248,938 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

