Signaturefd LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.28 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

