Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VSGX opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

