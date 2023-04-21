Signaturefd LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

CPT stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

