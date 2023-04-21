Signaturefd LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $247.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.29 and its 200 day moving average is $239.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $309.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

