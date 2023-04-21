Signaturefd LLC Purchases 340 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,068,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

