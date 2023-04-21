Signaturefd LLC Purchases 8 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,525.00 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,415.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,396.96.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

