Signaturefd LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

