Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 1,261 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

