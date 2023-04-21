Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

