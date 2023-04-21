Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

