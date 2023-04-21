Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

