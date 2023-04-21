Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.