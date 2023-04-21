Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $280,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

