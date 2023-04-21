Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ZS stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $230.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.