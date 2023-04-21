Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Premier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

