Signaturefd LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.